Socrate Sarfo Rejects Ghana Movie Award Over Credibility Concerns

Socrate Sarfo

Renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Sarfo has refused to accept a meritorious award from the Ghana Movie Awards, citing doubts over the event’s credibility.

Socrate Sarfo, who was honoured for his significant contributions to the Ghanaian film industry during the awards ceremony on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, made it clear that he would not accept recognition from what he considers an unreliable platform.

Although Socrates was not present at the event, the news of his award was relayed to him afterwards. In response, the filmmaker expressed his displeasure at being associated with the Ghana Movie Awards, which he described as lacking the credibility necessary to honour someone of his standing.

“I want to be recognized by a credible scheme,” he said. “I have worked too hard to get where I am now. You cannot use my name in a process like this. Please take my name off.,” he said.

Socrate Sarfo’s rejection has raised questions about the integrity of the Ghana Movie Awards, which has previously been criticized for its management and selection processes. Despite the honour being intended for stakeholders who have significantly contributed to the growth of the local movie industry, Socrate made it clear that he values authenticity over recognition from an institution he perceives as flawed.

Other notable figures, such as veteran actors Mickey Osei Beko (a.k.a. Master Richard), Abdul Salam Mumuni, Augustina Abbey, David Dontoh, and Grace Omabo, were also part of the list of honorees.