Kofi Mole Accuses Sarkodie of Ignoring Their Video Shoot

Rapper Kofi Mole has said fellow rapper Sarkodie failed to show up for a video shoot of their collaborative song Makoma.

According to him, repeated attempts to reach him had always proven futile.

The song, which also features Bosom PYung, was a highly anticipated release, but according to Kofi Mole, the video shoot became a source of frustration due to Sarkodie’s lack of response.

In a recent exchange on social media, Kofi Mole responded to a user who criticized him for not promoting the song adequately.

The user wrote in Pidgin English, accusing Kofi Mole of missing an opportunity to elevate the song, even suggesting Kofi’s failure to promote the track properly.

“You made a whole Sarkodie turn Bruno Mars,” the user added.

Kofi Mole, in his reply, shared a revealing insight into the behind-the-scenes challenges. He wrote: “I was ready to shoot a video but never got any response from Sark and the team after multiple texts and calls. I let that slide.”

Kofi Mole is not the first time artiste to complain about Sarkodie. He has tendencies to ignore calls, messages, and requests from industry peers. Other notable figures, including Ivory Coast’s Freddy Meiway, Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, Ghanaian dancehall star Samini, and rapper Edem, have previously spoken out about Sarkodie’s unresponsiveness, which some believe hinders collaborations and business dealings within the industry.

Sarkodie is yet to publicly address the claims made by Kofi Mole.

By Francis Addo