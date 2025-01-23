Fire Outbreak Kills Saboba EP SHS Student

Body of the deceased student

A female student of Saboba EP Senior High School in the Saboba district of the Northern Region, has been killed in a fire outbreak.

It is alleged that the deceased who was trapped in the girls dormitory could not escape from the fire resulting in her death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

The incident occurred when the girls dormitory of the Saboba EP SHS gutted fire on Wednesday January 22,2025.

The fire incident also resulted in the destruction of books, uniforms and other personal belongings of the students of the Saboba EP SHS.

The cause of the fire outbreak however is unknown but the Ghana Fire Service have commenced investigation into the incident.

FROM Eric Kombat, Saboba