Saboba Fire Service Use Buckets To Fight Fire

It has emerged that the Saboba District Fire Officers were compelled to use buckets to quench the fire outbreak at the Saboba EP Senior High School in the Northern Region.

The situation was a result of the malfunctioning of the fire vehicles’ water pumps when they arrived at the scene.

The Saboba District Fire Officer, ADO1 Yussif Issahaku, who confirmed the incident to journalists said it was unfortunate that the fire officers experienced a pump failure at the fire scene.

“When the personnel got to the scene there was a pump failure, we tested the machine this morning and so we are sure that any fire incident can be handled but it’s so unfortunate that when we got to the fire scene the pump failed us,” he said.

He revealed that they had no option but to use buckets with the help of some students and their teacher to quench the fire which took a much long time than usual to control it.

“We had no option but to start fetching the water in buckets with the assistance of the students and the staff we were able to quench the fire,” he narrated.

The fire outbreak incident has resulted in the death of one female student at the Saboba EP Senior High School.

FROM Eric Kombat, Saboba