Morocco Ready To Set Bar High As AFCON 2025 Host

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed its full trust in Morocco’s ability to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2025.

The apex body for football in Africa has made a wise decision in granting the organization of this tournament to Morocco.

“The choice of Morocco as the host nation for AFCON comes as no surprise, given its proven track record in hosting international football competitions,” stated CAF in an official release.

CAF highlighted Morocco’s successful hosting of several major events, including the African Nations Championship for local players (CHAN-2018), the Women’s AFCON 2022, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

“Thanks to world-class infrastructures, a passionate public and recognized experience in hosting major sporting events, Morocco is ready to organize an African Cup of Nations that will redefine the standards of this competition,” reads the press release, pointing out that the announcement that Morocco had been chosen as the host country of the African Cup of Nations 2025 on 27 September 2023 had been received with “enthusiasm”.

The Confederation of African Football also reviewed the Kingdom’s large-scale sports facilities, including the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat, the major stadiums in Tangiers, Agadir and Marrakech, as well as the sports complex in Fez.

The competition is to be held from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

The tournament’s group stage draw is scheduled for next Monday at 7 p.m at Mohammed V Theatre.