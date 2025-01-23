Miss Sublime Audition Set For Feb. 8

Emmanuella Adjoa Adjeiwaa( M) in a photograph with teammates

The organizers of Miss Sublime Ghana, a pageant competition aimed at discovering and educating young girls on the importance of embracing culture and norms in their everyday lives, announced auditions on February 8, 2025.

The audition will be held at Accra Technical University (ATU) and is expected to attract around 100 ladies from various regions across the country. The audition is open to Ghanaian women aged 18 to 28 years.

Chief Executive Officer of Miss Sublime Ghana, Emmanuella Adjoa Adjeiwaa, said the event aims to celebrate the talents and potential of young women, offering participants the chance to win a car, a trip to London, and cash prizes, while also providing an opportunity to represent their respective regions, showcase their culture and delicacies, and display their talents.

She encouraged ladies to come out in large numbers for the audition to showcase their skills and various tribal cultures.

“Ladies, this is your chance to unearth your talents as true Ghanaians and African women. The contest promises to nurture your talents and provide you with opportunities to network with other key players in the country,” she added.

Interested participants can purchase audition forms for GH₵100 at the Miss Sublime office, located at Circle, Tiptoe Lane, opposite Modern Photos.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke