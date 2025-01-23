Mahama Swears In Ato Forson, Dr. Ayine, Haruna Iddrisu, Others

The new Ministers with President Mahama and Vice President, Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in the first batch of six ministerial nominees following their approval by Parliament on Tuesday, January 21.

The nominees, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance, Dr. Dominic Ayine, Attorney General, John Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Haruna Iddrisu, Minister for Education, Eric Opoku, Minister for Food and Agriculture and Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways underwent rigorous vetting and parliamentary debate prior to their parliamentary endorsement.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to being the leanest and most efficient in the nation’s history, capping ministerial appointments at a total of 60.

The President also emphasized the importance of accountability and integrity in public service.

He reminded the appointees that asset declaration is a critical step in fostering public trust and ensuring ethical governance.

The President emphasized the need for a strong and effective team to support his administration’s agenda and ensure efficient governance.

Addressing Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the newly sworn-in Finance Minister, the President highlighted the critical nature of his role, saying, “Citizens are counting on you to stabilize the nation’s currency.”

President Mahama has revealed plans to nominate deputy ministers for various ministries in the coming days.

“As the ministers are approved by Parliament and as they are sworn in, I will proceed to name deputy ministers for some of the ministries, which will bring the total number of ministers to 60,” he stated.

The upcoming nominations are expected to complement the work of substantive ministers as the government aims to address key national issues and drive development initiatives.

President Mahama reassured Ghanaians of his dedication to serving their interests, emphasizing, “I am here to serve at the pleasure of Ghanaians.”