Telecel Ghana Music Awards Calls For Entries

Robert Klah

Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), is calling for entries for this year’s edition of the awards.

The awards will reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication, and contribution to Ghana’s music industry over the year.

A statement signed by Robert Klah, the Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse indicated that the scheme is accepting submissions for all commercially released works in the year 2024, from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

This will give artistes and other music stakeholders the opportunity for their musical works to be considered for nomination for this year’s edition of the awards scheme.

The organisers urged music producers, artiste managers, musicians, composers, industry stakeholders, and the public to submit their entries for this year’s awards via the online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com’, the statement said.

The deadline for submission of entries, according to the awards organisers, is February 16, 2025.

This year marks the 26th edition of the event which has over the years celebrated hardworking players in the music industry.

The full nomination list will be announced at the official launch of the event which date and venue will be announced soon.

The official launch is expected to attract musicians, stakeholders in the music and copyright sectors, journalists, and some selected members of the public.

Started in 2000, the awards scheme happens to be the biggest music festival in Ghana bringing together local and international acts on one platform to entertain music fans.

It has grown to become the most respected awards scheme and, indeed, one of the most respected on the African continent.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards is a Charterhouse Productions event proudly sponsored by Telecel.

By George Clifford Owusu