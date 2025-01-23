YouTube Honours Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana

Radio and television personality, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has been honoured with the Silver Creator Award from YouTube.

His remarkable accomplishment of exceeding 100,000 subscribers on his Abeiku Santana TV platform is recognized with this honour.

Abeiku Santana TV has grown to be a popular platform for travel, entertainment, lifestyle, and cultural insights since it was founded a number of years ago.

He has enthralled audiences and shown the globe the depth of Ghanaian culture.

In a letter of congratulations, Mr. Neal Mohan, the CEO of YouTube, praised Abeiku Santana TV for its outstanding expansion and dedication to creating a vibrant community.

“We are honored to present you with the Silver Creator Award in recognition of your outstanding achievement of obtaining 100,000 subscribers. Well done!

Abeiku Santana thanked his devoted subscribers from the bottom of his heart and attributed his

accomplishment to their everlasting support.

“I am ecstatic to have received this YouTube award, and I would want to express my gratitude to all of my supporters throughout the years.

The Silver Creator Award is significant because it acknowledges Abeiku Santana’s impact on digital media and solidifies his standing as a major player in Ghanaian entertainment.

His platform keeps inspiring and amusing people while advancing Ghanaian culture internationally.

By George Clifford Owusu