Armed Robbers Attack Guest House At Kukurantumi

A gang of armed robbers in a Rambo style attacked the Green Dor Guest House and a nearby gas filling station at Akyem- Kukurantumi in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

The security man who was on duty during the robbery incident took to his heels and left behind a single barrel gun he was using to protect the place when the robbers started firing warning shots.

The miscreants, therefore, took away the gun and GHC137 at the gas filling station after they managed to break into the gas filling station offices and the restaurant of the guest house, causing damage to the doors.

The robbers reportedly stormed the place at about 8pm amidst sporadic gunshots.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado who confirmed the incident said the night patrol team of the Akyem Tafo District Police command responded swiftly upon receiving the information but the robbers escaped before their arrival.

He stated that seven empty BB cartridges, one live BB cartridge, and three wads were retrieved from the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua