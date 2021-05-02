First Lady Inaugurates National Anglican Secretariat

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to officially open the national secretariat.

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the new National Secretariat of the Internal Province of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Teshie-Nungua in Accra.

The secretariat will serve as a centralized point for church administration and enhance both the national and international visibility of the Church.

Mrs Akufo-Addo in a speech said the beliefs of Anglicans are deeply rooted in the word of God which have sustained the work of the Anglican Church through many generations and saved many souls in the process.

She acknowledged the hard work of the leadership of the Anglican Church which she said has contributed in no small way to deepening the knowledge of Christ and the message of redemption.

She also congratulated His Grace, the Metropolitan Archbishop Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, for his elevation to the high office of Archbishop.

She said the systems and structures established over the years and the enormous support by many faithful Anglicans towards the development and transformation of the Anglican Church in Ghana has materialised the vision of the National Secretariat of the Church.

On behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the First Lady expressed their deepest gratitude to the leadership of the Anglican Church, for the Communion Service held at the Jubilee House on March 11.

She expressed the hope of putting into practice the quarterly communion services at the Jubilee house as promised.

She encouraged the Anglican Church to reach out to the youth and teach them to love God and their country and encourage them to live by biblical principles.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also used the occasion to impress on the Anglican Church to continue supporting the government to combat the Global Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the battle against the pandemic requires the church to be very active and supportive of measures rolled out by the Government.

“I count on the Anglican Church to use this Secretariat to also promote the government’s policies for the good of our country”, she said.

Present to grace the inauguration ceremony were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, past and present senior members of the Anglican Diocese, the Anglican clergy and congregation and elders of the Teshie traditional area.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri