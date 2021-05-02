So Jean Mensa Didn’t Rig The 2020 Elections For Akufo-Addo After All?

A paroxysm of shockwave coursed through my veins upon reading what former President John Dramani Mahama intimated that the opposition party employed illiterates as its polling agents during the 2020 elections.

At the party’s Professional Forum event, Mr. Mahama blamed the party’s woes in the 2020 elections on the use of these unfit for purpose polling station agents on the day of elections.

This admission by Mr. Mahama makes nonsense of his own claim that Jean Mensa connived with her other commissioners to rig the 2020 elections for President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Mahama belligerently and cacophonously proclaimed that the 2020 elections were rigged in favour of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP by the Electoral Commission.

This led to many bouts of press conferences by him and his executives and a number of street protests to drum home the assertion that Jean Mensa had done the NDC in.

Mr. Mahama, consequently, went to the Supreme Court by way of a petition. When it mattered most to provide evidence of the said rigging and massaging of figures, Mr. Mahama couldn’t bring forth a single piece of evidence. The petition was dismissed as having no merit.

It was all about Jean Mensa having mistreated Mahama by conjuring figures from her head for Akufo-Addo while reducing those of the NDC in general and Mr. Mahama in particular, according to him and his executives.

Today, Mr. Mahama is admitting to the fact that he rather lost the 2020 elections because of incompetent polling agents on the day of elections!

For a party Mr. Mahama asserts has more intellectual and academic firepower than any other political party in the country, it is strange that illiterates would line up as its polling agents in an election as crucial as the 2020 elections.

What happened to the lawyers and other professionals who were dispatched by the leadership of the NDC to the various polling centres in the course of the elections to monitor events?

Former President John Mahama should be bold enough to tell the world that the whole elections’ petition was contrived and that the party was beaten fairly and squarely by the NPP and that Jean Mensa and her deputies did not rig any election for Akufo-Addo.

P.K.Sarpong, Whispers from the Corridors of the Thinking Place.