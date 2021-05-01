Good News for Mobile Phone Users! National Roaming Service Begins

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has stated that Ghana will soon start a National roaming service to help phone users port onto available networks within a no coverage area in the country.

This service would ensure that customers of mobile communications can automatically make and receive telephone calls, send and receive data, or access other services while traveling outside the geographical coverage areas of the home network, by means of using a network of another operator.

According to Ursula Owusu in a Facebook post sighted by DGN Online, the roaming services will save phone users the money used to purchase another sim card to access the internet.

She wrote, “Ghana to START a National roaming service/Interoperability wherein areas your network provider has no coverage, your sim is automatically ported unto the available another network for the period of time you are within the no coverage area”.

She added, “this means one does not need to own several sim cards from different Network providers”.

The Ministry of Communications, through the National Communications Authority, and other telecommunication companies in the country is set to roll out a national roaming service, which would allow telecoms service users to automatically switch to the strongest available network irrespective of the service provider used, especially when the home network is unavailable or very unstable.

The National Roaming Services forms part of measures to extend voice and data services to all unserved and underserved rural communities in the country.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke