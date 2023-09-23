Ashaiman Flood: China Mall Turns Swimming Pool

The Ashaiman Municipality and surrounding districts are currently experiencing widespread flooding, with the China Mall, the most popular retail center in the area, turned into a swimming pool.

The intense weather event, which lasted nearly an hour, has left workers and customers struggling to pack their wares to avoid destruction from the floodwaters.

Many roads in the area have been rendered impassable, causing severe disruptions in transportation and the closure of several routes.

Ashaiman station road has been particularly affected, leaving residents stranded and hindering the movement of vehicles.

The central business district of Ashaiman has also been impacted, with vehicular traffic at a complete standstill.

Local businesses are struggling to maintain their operations, and commuters find themselves trapped in the chaos.

To compound the situation, a power outage in the affected areas has left residents in darkness.

Emergency services and municipal authorities are urgently mobilizing resources to mitigate the impact and assist affected individuals.

The authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement until the floodwaters recede and roads are deemed safe.

Some residents have called for government assistance in addressing the aftermath of this extreme weather event.

As the rain persists, it is crucial that residents remain vigilant and prioritize their safety.

The Ashaiman Municipality and surrounding areas are working diligently to restore normalcy to the affected districts and provide support to affected individuals.

By Vincent Kubi