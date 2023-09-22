Video: Flooding And Power Outage In Ashaiman

An intense rainstorm lasting several hours has caused extensive flooding in the Ashaiman Municipality and surrounding districts.

Many roads have been rendered impassable, leading to severe disruptions in transportation and the closure of several routes.

Ashaiman station road has become particularly affected by the flooding, leaving residents stranded and hindering the movement of vehicles.

The unique nature of this rainfall sets it apart from recent storms in Tema and Ashaiman, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents and local authorities.

The impact of the heavy downpour is evident in the central business district of Ashaiman, where vehicular traffic has come to a halt. Local businesses are struggling to maintain their operations, and commuters find themselves trapped in the chaos. The situation has been further exacerbated by a simultaneous power outage in the affected areas, leaving residents in darkness.

The floodwaters have caused significant inconveniences and pose a potential threat to public safety. Emergency services and municipal authorities need to be immediately mobilized with resources to mitigate the impact and assist affected individuals. Rescue must not be excluded from the operation which will be deployed to aid stranded residents and coordinate relief efforts.

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement until the floodwaters recede and roads are deemed safe.

Some residents have called on the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly and the national government and relevant agencies to provide assistance in addressing the aftermath of this extreme weather event.

Residents are advised to stay tuned to local news outlets for the latest information and guidance.

As the rain persists, it is crucial that residents remain vigilant and prioritize their safety. The Ashaiman Municipality and surrounding areas are working diligently to restore normalcy to the affected districts and provide support to affected individuals.

By Vincent Kubi