Ashanti NPP MPs Declare Support For Wontumi

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Caucus of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) has pledged its unwavering support for the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, following his conviction by the High Court.

In a statement issued and signed by the Secretary of the Caucus, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the MPs described Chairman Wontumi as a resilient and selfless leader whose contributions to the growth and electoral fortunes of the NPP cannot be diminished by a single court judgment.

The statement comes in the wake of the court’s decision against Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining Limited, a ruling that has generated widespread reaction within the opposition party.

According to the Ashanti MPs, Wontumi has over the years played a pivotal role in strengthening the NPP in the Ashanti Region and across the country through his dedication and sacrifices for the party.

“Chairman Wontumi has, over the years, distinguished himself as a fearless, resilient and selfless leader whose sacrifices and commitment have significantly strengthened the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region and across Ghana,” the statement said.

The caucus stressed that while it respected the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, it also recognised the constitutional right of every citizen to challenge court decisions through the appellate process.

It therefore expressed confidence that justice would ultimately prevail when the matter is reviewed by higher courts.

The caucus rejected suggestions that the court’s judgment marked the end of Chairman Wontumi’s political career, insisting that the ruling should rather strengthen the resolve of party faithful to rally behind him.

The MPs maintained that Wontumi’s contributions to the NPP and his standing within the party could not be erased by a decision that remains subject to appeal.

The statement further emphasised the historic role of the Ashanti Region as the electoral stronghold of the NPP, noting that the region had always stood by its leaders during difficult moments.

It assured the embattled regional chairman that he would not face the challenge alone, declaring that the Ashanti Caucus stood “shoulder to shoulder” with him.

Beyond expressing solidarity with Wontumi, the MPs raised concerns about what they described as a growing perception of selective justice and unequal application of the law.

They cautioned that the fight against illegality must be conducted fairly and impartially, without political considerations.

According to the caucus, justice should never be used as a tool for political intimidation or for settling political scores.

The Ashanti MPs also called on NPP members, particularly those in the Ashanti Region, to remain calm, united and disciplined in the aftermath of the judgment.

They urged supporters to avoid actions that could undermine public order while demonstrating their support for the party and its regional chairman through lawful means.

The caucus said unity and discipline would serve as a strong demonstration of the party’s confidence in both Chairman Wontumi and the judicial process.

Addressing Chairman Wontumi directly, the MPs encouraged him to remain resolute in the face of adversity.

By Ernest Kofi Adu