Black Queens Boost Technical Team With Swedish Video Analyst

James Slaughter

Ghana’s Black Queens have strengthened their technical setup ahead of the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with the appointment of Swedish performance analyst James Slaughter as the team’s new Video Analyst.

Slaughter joins the Black Queens from Swedish giants Malmö, where he built an impressive career that began at the age of 16 recording matches before rising to become the club’s Head of Performance Analysis.

Speaking about his new role, the Malmö native described the opportunity to work with Ghana as a great honour.

“I love working in football and being part of a team. Representing a country, especially a beautiful country like Ghana, is one of the biggest honours you can have,” he said.

He revealed that positive feedback from former colleagues who had previously worked with Ghana’s national teams encouraged him to embrace the challenge.

As Video Analyst, Slaughter will oversee the recording and analysis of training sessions and matches, providing the coaching staff with valuable insights to improve player performances and prepare tactical plans against opponents.

Working alongside Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and assistant coach Ronny, he believes detailed video analysis can provide the small advantages that often determine the outcome of tightly contested matches.

Slaughter also acknowledged the challenge of analysing less familiar opponents, including Cape Verde, but described it as an exciting aspect of his work.

The Swedish analyst has pledged to give his all in helping Ghana achieve a successful WAFCON campaign.

“We’ll work until the very last percent. We’ll work day and night to make the people of Ghana proud and create good results and unforgettable memories,” he said.

His arrival is expected to strengthen the Black Queens’ technical team as they continue preparations for the continental tournament.

BY Wletsu Ransford