Alex Scott Rejects Bournemouth Contract As Premier League Giants Circle

Alex Scott

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has rejected a new contract offer, intensifying speculation over his future despite the club’s firm stance that the England Under-21 international is not for sale.

The Cherries had made securing Scott’s long-term future a priority this summer, but negotiations have failed to produce an agreement. The 22-year-old still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Several Premier League heavyweights, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea, are monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Arsenal previously had an approach for Scott turned down by Bournemouth earlier this summer.

Despite the growing interest, Bournemouth remain determined to keep the former Bristol City star.

The club has reiterated to the player and interested teams that Scott will remain at the Vitality Stadium, regardless of his decision to reject the latest contract proposal.

Bournemouth are under little financial pressure to sell after qualifying for the UEFA Europa League and raising substantial funds from the sales of Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi and Dango Outtara last summer.

Scott is currently with the squad at the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria under new manager Marco Rose as preparations continue for the upcoming campaign.

The midfielder joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for £25 million after winning the Championship Young Player of the Season award.

Since then, he has made 89 appearances, scored six goals and played a key role in helping the Cherries secure a historic sixth-place finish and their first-ever qualification for European football.

His performances have also earned him international recognition, with Scott receiving his first England senior call-up last year, although he is yet to make his debut.