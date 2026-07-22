Mystery As Driver, Mate Die In Hotel

The hotel where the incident happened

A cloud of mystery has engulfed Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region following the shocking deaths of a driver and his mate at Elsie Hotel.

The deceased, identified as Emmanuel Ayisi, 37, and his mate, Emmanuel Dankyi, were reportedly travelling from Donkorkrom and decided to lodge at the hotel after arriving in Nkawkaw late.

According to police sources, the two checked into the hotel with the intention of continuing their journey the following day. However, they were later found lying motionless in their room.

The incident was reported to the Nkawkaw Police, who rushed to the scene and commenced investigations into the mysterious deaths.

The bodies have been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital Mortuary in Nkawkaw for preservation and autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In a major development, the police have arrested the manager of Elsie Hotel and a security guard to assist with investigations.

Police say they are pursuing all possible leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine whether any foul play was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

FROM David Afum, Nkawkaw