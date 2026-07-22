3 Injured As ‘Brake Failure’ Trailer Wreaks Havoc

Two of the accident vehicles

Three (3) people have been critically injured after a fully loaded trailer allegedly suffered brake failure and crashed into eight vehicles at the Asokwa Overpass in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at about 11:30 a.m., left motorists stranded as the damaged vehicles blocked parts of the busy road, causing heavy traffic congestion.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer was moving from Anloga Junction towards the Ahodwo Roundabout when it developed mechanical fault and lost control, crashing into vehicles caught up in traffic.

The vehicles involved were a Toyota Santa Fe, Honda CR-V, Toyota Corolla, Nissan SUV, Kia Morning, Toyota pickup, Mitsubishi saloon car and the trailer.

The driver of the Toyota Santa Fe, Kwame Mensah, said the trailer crashed into his vehicle and pushed it for about five metres before coming to a stop.

He explained that the impact forced his vehicle into another car ahead, triggering a chain collision involving several other vehicles.

“All I saw was the trailer pushing my car. My vehicle then rammed into the one in front, which also hit another vehicle, creating a chain collision,” he recounted.

Mr. Mensah said a streetlight pole eventually stopped the trailer, preventing what could have been a more devastating accident.

He disclosed that no lives were lost, but two of the five occupants in his vehicle, together with a roadside hawker, sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

Personnel from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) visited the scene to commence investigations into the cause of the crash.

The damaged vehicles were yet to be cleared as of press time, resulting in severe traffic congestion along the Asokwa-Ahodwo stretch.