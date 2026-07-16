Ashanti NPP Youth Hopeful Promises Grassroots Revival

Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel

An aspiring Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel, popularly known as YB, has promised to revive the party’s grassroots mobilisation system by reintroducing electoral area youth wings if elected.

According to him, a strong and vibrant youth wing must begin from the electoral area level, where party members can be effectively organised and engaged.

Speaking on Owia TV during an interview hosted by Nana Yaw Boamah, alias Libya Burger, YB said the electoral area youth wing structure was one of the strategies that helped strengthen the party’s base under the leadership of former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

He said the structure provided a platform for young party activists across the region to participate actively in party activities and contributed to effective grassroots mobilisation.

“We shall return to the period where every weekend was busy for leaders in the region, engaging the base and strengthening the party,” he said.

YB pledged to unite the youth front of the party and restore their confidence and commitment to the NPP.

He said, “I will ensure that I bring everyone, especially the youth, together within my capacity and convince them to love the party again.”

The youth organiser hopeful stated that his campaign is anchored on rebuilding the party’s organisational structures and preparing the NPP for victory in the next general election.

Reflecting on the party’s successful campaign ahead of the 2016 general elections, YB said the NPP implemented effective strategies that contributed significantly to its victory.

He, however, expressed concern that subsequent party leadership had failed to maintain those strategies, a situation he believes has affected the party’s fortunes in the Ashanti Region.

“I don’t know whether it is due to forgetfulness or a deliberate decision to discontinue those processes,” he said.

YB recalled that he was a student during the period leading to the 2016 elections but closely followed the activities of the party’s leaders and learnt from their organisational approach.

He expressed confidence that with the right structures and commitment, the NPP youth wing in Ashanti Region could regain its vibrancy and play a major role in the party’s future success.

FROM David Afum