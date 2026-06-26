Assin South DCE Commissions Classroom Block, CHPS Compound

Assin South DCE (in smock) with other dignitaries at the sod cutting ceremony.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Assin South, Jonathan Birikorang, has commissioned a six-unit classroom block and a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Assin Ningo in the Central Region to improve access to education and healthcare in the community.

The project seeks to address classroom congestion, enhance teaching and learning conditions, as well as strengthen primary healthcare delivery for residents of the area and nearby communities.

To support operations at the newly completed health facility, Mr. Birikorang donated essential medical equipment and a motorcycle to help health personnel deliver efficient healthcare services.

The commissioning ceremony, held on the school premises, was attended by traditional authorities, opinion leaders, Assembly Members, education officials, and community residents, who witnessed the formal handover of the facilities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Birikorang stated that the project forms part of the Assembly’s broader commitment to expanding educational infrastructure and improving learning conditions in rural and peri-urban communities. He noted that overcrowded classrooms continue to affect effective teaching and learning, making sustained investment in school infrastructure necessary.

He also urged community members to take ownership of public facilities and ensure their proper maintenance.

“The government alone cannot do it all. We all have a role to play in maintaining these projects to ensure they serve generations to come,” he said.

The DCE further acknowledged that the CHPS compound was initiated by his predecessor and expressed satisfaction with its completion, describing it as a demonstration of continuity in local development efforts.

The District Director of Education, Isaac Nkum, praised the Assembly for the intervention, describing it as both timely and impactful. According to him, the new classroom block will help reduce congestion and provide a more conducive learning environment for pupils.

Traditional leaders and residents also expressed gratitude to the Assembly and government for the investment, pledging to support the maintenance and sustainability of the facilities.

The newly commissioned classroom block and CHPS compound are expected to significantly improve access to quality education and healthcare services for the people of Assin Ningo and surrounding communities.