Kotobabi Basic School Gets Library

Kailash Chaurasia (M), Bhakti Joy (2nd L) with some members and staff of the school

Students of Kotobabi Basic School at Spintex were filled with excitement on Wednesday after the official inauguration of a refurbished library facility, made possible through a partnership between the Rotary Club of Accra Premier International and the Anjani Group.

The project, which sought to improve learning conditions in the school, involved the renovation of an existing library space, installation of shelves, provision of reading materials, and repainting of the facility to create a conducive environment for learning.

President of the Rotary Club of Accra Premier International, Kailash Chaurasia, said the intervention was in response to a request made by the school’s headmistress after the club had undertaken a book donation exercise at the school last year.

According to him, although the club was initially unable to support the request due to financial constraints, it remained committed to helping the school and later secured support from the Anjani Group. Mr. Chaurasia disclosed that the project cost almost GH¢40,000, covering the refurbishment works, books, shelves and other learning materials.

Mr. Chaurasia said a member of the Rotary Club also donated pens, to support the initiative, adding that the library space was previously in a deplorable condition and was abandoned and used as a store.

He also called on corporate organisations and philanthropists to collaborate with civic organisations in supporting educational projects, stressing that partnerships were essential in addressing challenges facing schools, especially public basic schools, while thanking all other companies that offered them support.

Coordinator of the Anjani Group, Bhakti Joy, said the organisation, founded in 2013 by a group of Indian women, use funds raised through its prayer activities to support educational and social projects within communities.

She explained that the group had undertaken several interventions in schools, including the construction of computer laboratories, libraries and sanitation facilities, as well as providing educational support to students.

Madam Joy urged other groups and individuals to support public schools, noting that such interventions would benefit a large number of children and contribute to the country’s development.

Headmistress of Kotobabi Basic School A, Madam Millicent Addiah, expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club and the Anjani Group for the support, describing the project as an important tool to boost teaching and learning in the school.

She said the facility, which had originally been intended to serve as both a library and computer laboratory, remained incomplete for years due to the absence of basic infrastructure such as shelves, furniture, and ceiling.

Madam Addiah also appealed to philanthropists and organisations to support the school, which does not have enough furniture among others. The Assembly Member for Baatsona Electoral Area and Presiding Member of Tema West Municipal Assembly, Ibrahim Dauda, commended the Rotary Club of Accra Premier International and the Anjani Group for their contribution to education, while recounting how access to a library played an important role in his education.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah