We’ll Reclaim Lost Seats In Bono – Baba Amando

Baba Amando

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sunyani East Constituency Communication Director, Abubakari Yakubu (Baba Amando), has confidently said that without a shadow of a doubt, they are determined to reclaim all the 11 parliamentary seats lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono Region in previous elections.

Speaking during an interview on GIFT FM at Dormaa Ahenkro, Baba Amando said the reclamation will be the result of a strategic and focused approach set for the elections in 2028.

According to him, the party will build stronger base when the communication and organisation department is robust enough, stressing that he believes in the strength of the party’s ideals and the unwavering support of the constituents and, therefore, with careful planning and concerted effort, they aim to reinvigorate their campaign strategies as well as engage effectively with the electorate to ensure their success in the upcoming elections.

He urged party executives, as well as those aspiring to become executives, to exercise restraint and refrain from disorderly conduct, thereby ensuring that unity prevails both before and after their elections, in order to present a united front in the pursuit of victory in the 2028 general election.