Undertaker Defiles Girl, 14, At Dormaa Akwamu

The Suspect

A 14-YEAR-old Junior High School (JHS) graduate is under mental health supervision after been defiled by an undertaker, Exekel Tabiri, at Dormaa Akwamu, in the Bono Region.

Suspected to be in his mid-30s, the undertaker, also known as ‘One Day’, allegedly lured the victim into his room under the guise of delivering a gift to her mother. Once inside, he placed a bangle-style charm on her wrist and forcefully raped her.

He later warned the victim never to tell anyone, else she will die, and gave her GH¢50.

The mother of the victim narrated that since the incident on June 7, 2026, at about 8 p.m., the victim has remained mentally unstable.

“I sent my child on an errand to buy water that fateful night, but she failed to return home early. She later came and slept after delivering the water. The next day, I noticed unusual change in her behaviour, and when she was questioned, she narrated her ordeal in the hands of Exekel Tabiri, who was my classmate and a church member of my husband,” she disclosed.

ASP Irene Danso, the in charge of the Dormaa Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DVVSU), confirmed the alleged case explaining that the suspect has been in their custody but has since appeared before the Dormaa and Nkrankwanta courts, and has been granted bail to re-appear at a later date in July.

Meanwhile, the Dormaa Akwamu Methodist Child Development Centre, with support from Compassion International, which supports venerable children from poor communities, maintained that the issues of defilement are prevalent in communities in the region, stressing that perpetrators normally walk free because families don’t have the wherewithal to follow the cases when it ends up in court.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Dormaa Akwamu