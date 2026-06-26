Frederick Otu Lartey Targets Taekwondo Federation Re-election

Frederick Otu Lartey

President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Frederick Otu Lartey is targeting another term as the Federation goes to the polls next month to elect new leaders.

Mr. Lartey is availing himself for another team with high ambition to strengthen the development of the sport at the grassroots with the regions as his target.

Since assuming office, he has overseen one of the most successful periods in the history of Ghana Taekwondo, introducing groundbreaking initiatives and steering the federation to historic achievements on both the local scene and global stage.

One of his most significant achievements has been the introduction and development of Para Taekwondo in Ghana.

The initiative yielded impressive results, with Ghana winning a bronze medal at the World Para Taekwondo Championships in 2015, marking a major breakthrough for the country in the sport.

Under his administration, Ghana’s Para Taekwondo programme continued to flourish. In 2021, Ghana emerged as the third-best country in Africa at the African Para Taekwondo Championships held in Niger.

The country’s achievements were further recognised when Ghana’s coach was adjudged the Best Female Coach, affirming the quality of technical development under Otu’s leadership.

Under is tenure, Ghana qualified for the Paralympic Games for the very first time after Patricia Kyeremeh secured qualification to the Paris Paralympic Games, a feat that many consider one of the defining moments in Ghana’s Taekwondo history.

Frederick Lartey Otoo’s era has also been marked by unprecedented success in mainstream Taekwondo.

It was during his administration that Ghana won its first-ever gold medal at a World Championship-level event in Korea.

Henrietta, then a student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), emerged victorious at the Korea Ambassador’s Cup after competing against top athletes selected from various countries.

Beyond medals and competitions, Otu has focused on institutional reforms and capacity building.

From the day he assumed office, he prioritised the training and licensing of coaches and referees, establishing structured certification programmes to ensure professionalism and adherence to international standards.

As the federation looks to the future, many believe continuity under his leadership could help consolidate these gains and propel Ghana Taekwondo to even greater heights.

The constitution of the Ghana Taekwondo is in conformity with the world Taekwodo hence permitting Otu to contest after three terms.

From By The Sport Desk