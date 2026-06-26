Acquatic Masters Secure 2nd Place In Swiming Competition

Aaron Aryee won 11 medals

Acquatic Masters placed second in the Ghana Swimming League with 354 points at Borteyman Sports Complex Acquatic Centre, marking its best performance since joining the league.

Apart from the feat, it also topped the women’s standings with 205 points and placed third in the men’s category with 141 points.

Among individuals who showed spectacular performance is 10-year-old, Aaron Aryee who left the Borteyman Sports Complex Aquatic Centre with 10 gold medals and one bronze from his individual events, making him one of the standout performers at the Ghana Swim League Season 4 Meet of Champions.

A tally of the official results shows that the club secured 33 gold, 32 silver and 27 bronze medals, bringing its total to 92.

Aquatic Masters fielded 30 swimmers, 22 of whom were aged 12 or younger, underlining the contribution of its younger athletes.

The event held on June 13 to 14 2026, brought together 187 swimmers from 14 clubs who competed in 138 events across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, individual medley and relay races.

Ghana Dolphins retained the overall title, while Aquatic Masters finished ahead of Legon Swimming Club, Marlins Swim Team and the other clubs in the final standings.

Aaron was not the only young Aquatic Masters swimmer to make an impression at Borteyman. BervlynBrefo who topped the girls’ 9 to 10 category with eight gold and four silver medals, finished fourth in the overall female rankings with 68 points.

Iyanna Kumashie also won the girls’ 11 to 12 category with nine gold, two silver and one bronze, while Kendra Lean placed third in the same group. Aquatic Masters also swept the boys’ 9 to 10 category through Aaron Aryee, Jason and Kimathi Gyasi.

Head Coach of Ghana Dolphins, Darko Missihoun said the result was expected, given the improvement shown by the swimmers from the opening meet of the season and attributed the club’s rise to changes made by both the technical team and the athletes.

“When the music changes, the dance must also change,” he said, explaining that the team had continued to adjust its training and technical approach.

Aaron’s performance came as no surprise to those who had followed him over the years. The young swimmer has competed against older athletes since the age of six and has become the club’s leading male swimmer.

From The SportDesk