Queiroz Urges Focus Ahead Of Croatia Clash

Carlos Queiroz

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has urged calm after the Black Stars’ impressive 0-0 draw with England, insisting the team remains focused on securing qualification for the World Cup knockout stage.

The result at Gillette Stadium moved Ghana onto four points in Group L, level with England at the top of the standings. However, Queiroz stressed that the job is not yet complete.

“We have not won anything yet,” the Portuguese coach said after the match. “We’re just on our way to reaching the main goal, which is to qualify for the second round of the World Cup.”

Ghana will face Croatia on June 28 in their final group-stage fixture, knowing that victory will guarantee a place in the Round of 32.

Queiroz dedicated the team’s performance to supporters back home, praising both the fans and his players for their commitment.

“We have to dedicate this effort to the fans of Ghana,” he said. “They deserve it. The players gave everything.”

The Black Stars produced a disciplined defensive display to frustrate England, with goalkeeper Benjamin Asare keeping a clean sheet behind a resolute backline featuring Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Marvin Senaya and Gideon Mensah.

Queiroz highlighted the importance of every point earned at the tournament, describing the competition as fiercely demanding.

“Points in this World Cup are terribly expensive,” he said. “When you get one, you have to fight for it. Now we recover and focus on Croatia.”

With qualification within touching distance, Ghana’s attention now turns to a decisive showdown that could secure their passage to the knockout rounds.

BY Wletsu Ransford