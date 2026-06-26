Black Stars Move To Philadelphia With Knockout Qualification In Sight

Black Stars players

Ghana will left Rhode Island for Philadelphia on Thursday as preparations intensify for a decisive FIFA World Cup Group L encounter against Croatia on Saturday.

The Black Stars returned to training on Wednesday at Bryant University, holding a recovery session less than 24 hours after their hard-fought 0-0 draw with England at Gillette Stadium.

Carlos Queiroz’s side currently share the top spot in Group L with England, with both teams collecting four points from their opening two matches. A win against Croatia would secure Ghana’s place in the Round of 32 and strengthen their chances of finishing as group winners.

The team was scheduled to travel to Philadelphia on Thursday before holding their final training session on Friday ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ghana earned widespread praise for their disciplined defensive display against England, frustrating one of the tournament favourites despite facing sustained pressure.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defender Jerome Opoku and midfielder Kwasi Sibo were among the standout performers in the stalemate.

Speaking after the match, Queiroz hailed his players’ commitment and determination, noting that every point at the World Cup comes at a premium. He also dedicated the team’s performance to Ghanaian supporters.

Midfielder Sibo echoed his coach’s sentiments and stressed that the Black Stars are targeting all three points against Croatia as they seek to finish top of the group.

With qualification within reach, Ghana now turn their focus to what could be their most important match of the tournament so far.

BY Wletsu Ransford