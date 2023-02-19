Atsu’s Body Arrives Tonight From Turkey

The mortal remains of the Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu will arrive in Accra tonight, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

According to the Ministry, arrangements are underway to receive the corpse at 7:30pm Sunday February 19, 2023 at the Kotoka International Airport.

The body is being accompanied by the family and the Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey on Turkish Airline flight which will touch down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Government upon arrival will receive the remains, the statement stressed.

The 31-year-old former Chelsea winger was found dead after he has been missing since Monday, February 6, 2023, when he got trapped under the rubble resulting from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and parts of Syria.

In a tweet confirming his demise, Hatayspor wrote, “The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble (debris), is on its way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana.”

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. REST in PEACE ATSU,” the club added.

In the early hours of Saturday February 18, tributes have been pouring in over the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player.

Christian Atsu was born in Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region on January 10, 1992.

The 31-year-old Atsu enjoyed an extremely impressive football career after he broke through with Portuguese giants Porto.

His exploits in Portugal- which also included a loan spell at Rio Ave – led to Atsu earning a move to Chelsea.

He spent five years at Stamford Bridge but never actually made an appearance for the first team as he spent temporary spells away from the club with Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle, before he made a permanent move to the Magpies in 2016 and finally arrive in Turkey where he plied his trade.

His remains are being escorted from Turkey by his brother and twin sister, Atsupi Twasam.

