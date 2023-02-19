Fishing Crew Missing At High Seas

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a local fishing crew numbering about eight are missing on high seas.

The fishermen set off from Azizanya, a suburb of Ada in the Greater Accra Region and they have lost their direction on the sea.

The crew for the fishing expedition left their normal territories of Ada coast but have not returned at the landing beach as usual.

Their last phone call to Azizanya community on Saturday was to announced their missed direction why they were unable to return.

The chief fisherman, Nene Otibo speaking on Radio Ada, a community media outlet is pleading for public survallance.

“The crew phoned to announced that they are missing on the sea and can not locate exact place they find themselves as at the time of placing the call”, the chief fisher man tells Radio Ada.

Per report, failure of their outboard motor was announced as the cause of their missing direction to return back to their Azizanya destination.

According to the chief fisherman of Azizanya, the crew had left with a boat with registration number 6, popularly known as “Olonka”.

A plea for fishermen between Keta and Tema is registered for surveillance and subsequent alertness.

