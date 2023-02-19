GFA Mourns Christian Atsu

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commiserated with the family of departed former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu after his death in an earthquake which occurred in Turkey.

The 31-year old winger was confirmed dead after 12 days of a relentless search for his body following an earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

In a statement, the GFA expressed their grief after learning about Atsu’s death.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife and children, the family, loved ones and the football community.”

His agent, Nana Sechere announced his death on social media Saturday morning.

In a tweet confirming his demise, Hatayspor wrote, “The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble (debris), is on its way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana.”

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. REST in PEACE ATSU,” the club added.

In the early hours of Saturday February 18, tributes have been pouring in over the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player.

Christian Atsu was born in Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on January 10, 1992.

In an earlier interview with Goal.com Christian Atsu revealed that money was hard to come by while growing up.

He once said that losing his father in tragic circumstances made life even more difficult for his family.

Atsu in 2013, made it big when Chelsea came calling after he was identified as a long-term prospect but he was subsequently loaned to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, and Málaga.

In September 2022, Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor as a free agent and reportedly taking close to $500,000 as a signing-on bonus.

The former Black Stars winger won his first cap for the national team on 1st June 2012 against Lesotho, a game he scored.

Christian Atsu played 65 times for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to the Ivory Coast on penalties.

By Vincent Kubi