Bahmed Bemoans Costa Rica Visa Snub

Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tours, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh, has bemoaned the high rate of visa snub by the Costa Rica Embassy.

To the former Asante Kotoko board member, it is unfair for the host country to refuse hundreds of travelling Ghanaian football fans for the World Cup.

As a result, he is appealing to the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the country’s football governing body, GFA, to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

“I think the FA and the Foreign Affairs Ministry should do something about the situation, it’s so unfair to treat our people this way,” he said in an interview.

He added, “We were told we would be issued visas on arrival, but as we speak there hasn’t been any news about that. If they knew they wouldn’t host us, why then host our team?”

Ghana lost 0-3 to USA in their opening game on Thursday and faced their Japanese counterparts yesterday, but results was not available at press time.