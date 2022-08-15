I Wanted To Sub Entire Team

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag said he wanted to substitute his entire Manchester United team at half-time after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford.

Manchester United conceded four times in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium and ended the day bottom of the Premier League table.

Ten Hag replaced Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Fred after a dismal first-half performance, but the Dutchman, who is the first United manager to lose his first two competitive games since John Chapman in 1921, said he wished he could have axed his whole starting XI.

“I subbed three but I could’ve changed them all,” said Ten Hag.

“We want to bring some fresh energy in the game, so not specific to the ones we sub because I don’t think that’s honest to them.

“I think we all have seen the game and I think Brentford was more hungry. We have to question that and we will do in the coming hours. You can have a good plan but we had to put the plan into the bin.”

Ten Hag faced questions about his tactical approach after his team were caught in possession trying to pass out from the back for Brentford’s second goal.

The United boss suggested he would not change his style after a second successive defeat, but admitted his team had been “naive.”

“I don’t want to play from the back when it’s not possible,” he added.

“It was naive how we played today. You have to play more direct.

“We attracted them, the space was high up the pitch, you have to do that option, but that is what we didn’t do. We will learn, we will have to learn, it’s not good enough and it’s not the level and the standard of how we want to act.”