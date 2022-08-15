Lakeside Village, Net Village Launch Agbeko Fight Night

Asiedu Nketiah (3rd L) with Agbeko (in hat) and some dignitaries at the launch

Established real estate developer, Lakeside Village and Net Village, a subsidiary of Net 36 Vista on Saturday, August 13, 2022, launched the maiden Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko Fight Night at the Bukom Square in Accra.

The fun-filled event attracted massive boxing patrons including Azumah Nelson, high level political figures, including Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC General Secretary, and members from the business community.

The launch of the boxing initiative, put together by Joseph ‘King Kong’ Agbeko, former IBF Bantamweight champion, seeks to provide a platform for young generation of Ghanaian boxers.

Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside Village and Net Village, Dr. Bernard BNA Yartey, described the event as a huge success taking into account attendance and how organised it ran from start to finish.

He said after the show that saw the likes of actor Lil Win, Mr Drew, Tinny, King Jerry, endearing themselves to the exciting crowd, “You know Agbeko is our brand ambassador, so we thought it prudent to support him when he shared the concept with us. All the youth can’t play football, and recent international competitions and even in the past have shown the huge potential in boxing.”

It was partnered by Rosewood Residence, UK and Joseph Agbeko Foundation.