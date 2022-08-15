Nana Gives 1,500 Motorbikes To Police

President Akufo-Addo this morning presented 1,500 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

The bikes are to enhance police visibility duties across the length and breadth of the country.

President Akufo-Addo charged the officers to ensure efficient community policing with the logistical support flowing to the service from the government.

At a presentation ceremony at the Police Headquarters in Accra, the President said his administration will not relent in its efforts to provide adequate resources to the Police to enhance their output.

He urged the officers to continue doing the good work to keep Ghanaians safe.

“I am confident that these bikes will be put to very good use as they will reach the communities who need them most”, he said whilst assuring the Police administration that “this is just the beginning.”

“More and more motorbikes will come in soon to help ensure that every single community in the country benefits from the enhanced community police model”, he emphasised.’

“Government will increase the number of motorbikes presented by the government to 5,000 by the end of next year”, he gave his word.

“As you take over these motorbikes, know that Ghanaians will expect you to show presence, improve your response time and be out there to patrol the streets and the inner cities”, was his charge.

On his part, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, noted that the procurement of the 1,500 motorbikes will go a long way to boost the logistical capacity of the Police Service.

The government, he said will continue with efforts at resourcing the country’s security agencies to effect their mandate of ensuring the territorial integrity of the nation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, expressed gratitude to the President and the government, and the people of Ghana for their continuous support, assuring that the Police Service will do whatever it takes to ensure their safety.

He promised to put the new motorbikes to effective use to secure the security of the interior.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent