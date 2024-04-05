Ban On Noisemaking Starts May 6

Nai Wulomo, Akwaa Mensah III

The Ga Traditional Council has announced that this year’s annual ban on drumming and noisemaking will start on Monday, May 6, and end on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Nai Wulomo Akwaa Mensah III, who announced this to the media on behalf of the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, said residents in the Greater Accra Region should adhere to all the rules regarding the ban.

“Take note that the ban encompasses all forms of noisemaking, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, clapping of hands and any other musical instruments within the Ga state. During this period, there should be no merrymaking or holding of funerals,” he stressed.

According to him, placement of loudspeakers outside church premises and mosques is banned during this period as well as roadside evangelism, use of megaphones and other loudspeakers should be avoided entirely during the period.

“Funeral rites and related activities are also prohibited during this period and up to a week after the official ban is lifted on Thursday, June 13, 2024,” he added.

He said a task force in collaboration with REGSEC and various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies has also been established to work with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to monitor and ensure compliance with the ban, as well as prosecute individuals who fail to comply.

The Chief Priest said the Ga Traditional Council will also commence with the “Shibaa” (cleansing the sacred farm) on Monday, April 29, 2024 while the ban on drumming and noisemaking will be enacted and dedicated to fasting and prayers for favourable rainfall, abundant harvests and blessings for the nation.

He, therefore, urged all residents of the Ga state to honour the month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking and refrain from disparaging remarks regarding the customs, practices and beliefs of the Ga people.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah