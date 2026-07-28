Bawumia Attends Prang Maulud

Dr. Bawumia in a handshake with Sheikh Abu Fail Maikano, the chief host of the event

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was last Saturday special guest of this year’s Maulud, Islamic celebration of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in Prang, Bono East Region.

What started five decades ago has become one of the most notable Islamic events in the country, attracting many members of the faith from across the country.

It is an event which enables Muslims to renew their faith and commitment to Islam or submission to the will of God.

Dr. Bawumia used the occasion to congratulate the originators of the event which has grown to what it is today.

Dr. Bawumia funded the construction of a mosque in Prang a few years ago.