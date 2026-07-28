Kwame Dadzie To Host Ghana Comedy Awards

Kwame Dadzie

Renowned Ghanaian radio presenter, Kwame Dadzie, has been unveiled as the host of this year’s Ghana Comedy Awards 2026.

The 6th edition of the Ghana Comedy Awards will take place on August 1, 2026, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ridge, Accra. Organised by Creative Republic Limited, the event celebrates outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian comedy industry.

The nominees were announced on Friday, July 10, 2026, through the organisation’s official social media platforms, recognising outstanding comedians and key contributors who have made significant impacts across various categories in Ghana’s comedy industry.

The awards has categories such as Comedy Actor of the Year, Comedy Actress of the Year, Comic Writer of the Year, and Comic TV/Radio Programme of the Year. With the likes of Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Broda Sammy, and Prophet Kumchacha receiving a nomination.

The night will also feature performances from the likes of Oh Joo, Lekzy Decomic, Jeneral Ntatia, Papayaw Ataamle, Kwame Obed, Jerry Ahinyo, Ranzy Ray, Danny Beatz, Alo Wess, and Kojo P Jay.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke