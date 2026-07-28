Atwima Kwanwoma NASPA Promotes Unity Through Sports

Atwima Kwanwoma NASPA team

The Atwima Kwanwoma Municipal branch of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has organised a sports and games festival to promote unity, teamwork and healthy competition among national service personnel in the municipality.

The event, held at the Foase School Football Park, brought together service personnel from various institutions to participate in a number of sporting and recreational activities, including football, ludo, dame, oware and cards.

A major attraction of the festival was a novelty football match between the Red Team and the Blue Team, made up of both male and female service personnel. The Red Team defeated the Blue Team 4-1 after regulation time in an entertaining encounter.

Although her side lost, goalkeeper Shiela Amoako Dadzie delivered an outstanding performance, making a series of brilliant saves that earned her the Player of the Match award.

She received an undisclosed cash prize from the Atwima Kwanwoma Municipal Director of the National Service Authority, Francis Eduful, in recognition of her exceptional display.

Addressing participants after the event, Mr. Eduful commended the NASPA executives for successfully organising the festival, describing it as an initiative that would strengthen friendship and collaboration among service personnel.

He noted that sports go beyond recreation, serving as an important platform for promoting discipline, teamwork, networking and peaceful coexistence among young graduates undertaking their national service.

Mr. Eduful urged service personnel to actively participate in similar programmes, saying such activities improve physical and mental well-being while creating lasting relationships among colleagues from different educational backgrounds.

He further praised the high level of sportsmanship exhibited throughout the competition and encouraged participants to demonstrate the same commitment and team spirit in their various workplaces and communities.

The Municipal Director reaffirmed the National Service Authority’s commitment to supporting programmes that enhance the welfare, personal development and social integration of national service personnel.

The organisers, through the Atwima Kwanwoma NASPA Media and Publicity Committee, expressed appreciation to Mr. Eduful, participants, volunteers and supporters for making the event a success.

They expressed confidence that the sports festival would become an annual fixture to further promote unity, camaraderie and teamwork among national service personnel in the municipality.

FROM David Afum, Foase