Saminu Storms Into Commonwealth Games 100m Semi-finals

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu

Ghanaian sprint sensation Abdul-Rasheed Saminu made a flying start to his 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign after cruising to victory in his men’s 100m opening heat to qualify for the semi-finals.

The national record holder clocked a season’s best time of 10.01 seconds, finishing comfortably ahead of the field to secure automatic qualification for the next round.

Saminu crossed the line well clear of Orphee Topize, who finished second in 10.38 seconds, while Mc Kish Compton placed third with a time of 10.51 seconds.

Widely tipped as one of the favourites for the 100m title, the Ghanaian sprinter looked composed throughout the race and advanced with ease without needing to reach top gear.

His impressive performance strengthens Ghana’s medal hopes in athletics and highlights his readiness to challenge for gold as the competition progresses.

Saminu will return to the track on Tuesday for the semi-finals, where he will be aiming to maintain his fine form and book a place in the final in his quest for Commonwealth Games glory.

BY Wletsu Ransford