Bawumia Brings Odododiodoo To Standstill

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday brought Odododiodoo to a standstill when he decided to embark on a walk there as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

Even before he arrived at the Transformer Base near Korle Wokon, venue for the programme, the entire street had been taken over by the youth of the area.

Dr. Bawumia could not hide his excitement at the number of people that poured on the streets to welcome him and show support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was convinced Nii Lante Bannerman, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the area, would become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodoo Constituency after the December polls.

Overwhelmed by the huge crowd, the Vice-President decided to walk from there to his next port of call at the Zongo lane to commiserate with the family of the late Mahmoud Caesar.

He was followed by the enthusiastic crowd amidst chants of ‘four more for Nana’ to a response of ‘four more to do more’.

He, therefore, asked the constituents to translate their numbers into votes come December 7 when the country heads for the polls to elect a president and members of Parliament.

Nii Lante Bannerman could not hide his excitement over the Vice-President’s visit since, according to him, it’s the first time by a sitting Vice-President in the history of the constituency.

He touted the many ongoing projects in the constituency, including the fishing harbour, Salaga Market and the construction of two Astro Turfs and many more.

He questioned the achievement of his opponent Nii Lantey Vanderpuye in the constituency and dared him to a debate on issues because he had done more than Vanderpuye in spite of the fact that he is not an MP.

Bannerman promised to help rebuild the Jamestown abattoir when elected as MP.

Some fishermen who have never voted for the NPP since 1992 came forward to say they had changed their minds considering the various forms of support for their fishing activities since the NPP came to power, including the provision of outboard motors and fishing nets.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent