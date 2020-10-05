Miss Ghana Foundation Donates PPE To La

Miss Ghana queens presenting the item

As part of its social intervention project and a way of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Miss Ghana Foundation has embarked on Covid-19 outreach programme within the La community.

It was led by its ambassadors like Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui (Miss Ghana 2020) and her two runners-up Issabella Agbo and Annlisa Anangfio.

They donated PPE such as face masks, tissues, hand sanitizers, liquid soap and mechanised hand washing systems to the New La Polyclinic and La Presbyterian Senior High School.

Commercial drivers and the market women were also not left out of the exercise.

The acting Director of the New La Polyclinic, Dr. Quansah, expressed his profound appreciation to the Miss Ghana Foundation for the kind gesture.

Also present was the aspiring NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the La Dade Kotopon Constituency, Madam Rita Naa Odooley Sowah, who supported the outreach programme with a cash contribution.

Bright Ofori (Mr. Ghana brand ambassador) and Dorcas Mansah Dacosta (Miss Oti regional queen for 2020) played active roles in the Covid-19 outreach programme.

The foundation expressed its appreciation to Western Surgicals, Elikem The Tailor, IFON Paper House, Sani-Wise Innovation, Ben’s Kitchen and Omi Anti-Bacterial Liquid Soap, whose immense support made the outreach programme a success.