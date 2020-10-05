Assurance Most Timely

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

An assurance of strict application of electoral offences and vigilantism laws by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, is good talk which is heartwarming.

It can be painful and scary when the impression is held that the bad boys of politics can always have their way.

The assurance could not have come at a better time and to make the pledge, as it were, to the British High Commissioner, Ian Walker, when he called on him is something which also goes to the international community.

An international grouping which constitutes the donor community should, of course, be interested in how we manage the rigours of elections.

When the forthcoming elections come off successfully and we have no doubt in our mind it will, we would have moved another notch on the democracy performance ladder.

Although we have witnessed pockets of bloody skirmishes in some aspects of the electoral exercise such as in by-elections in the past under the watch of the NDC, our compatriots are generally peace-loving and would remain so.

With President Akufo-Addo at the helm, we can be certain that he would not countenance any attempt at derailing the peace and tranquility which remains our attributes and would remain so in the years to come.

Those fanning the embers of ethnocentric hatred and threatening the polls as we inch towards them are only making noise. They cannot take on the awesome powers of the state.

However, while we are encouraged by the IGP’s reassurance, we do so with cautious optimism. Empirical evidence suggests that so-called political cases are largely dropped by law enforcement hardly prosecuted.

It is as though political cases lose their criminal elements.

It is now common scene when party supporters converge on police headquarters when garrulous and reckless politicians talk irresponsibly, threatening the stability of the country and are invited for questioning.

‘Politics’ tagged cases are likely to be dropped or even deliberately subjected to foot-dragging processes; this is an impression which encourages bad politicians to conduct themselves criminally because of the false belief that the law avoids them.

Some politicians threatened bloodshed ahead of the registration for new voters’ card and were invited by the police. They are still free men and would not, of course, be subjected to further hearing after their showy appearance at the CID headquarters to write statements.

Law enforcement has its assignment cut for it. Vigilante activities are outlawed and so the police can arrest and process suspects.

The major political parties are signatories to a document which demands of them to disband vigilante groups and to ensure that the political terrain is devoid of acts of indiscipline.

Perhaps this IGP would walk his talk by ensuring that those who misconduct themselves, as they do the bidding of unruly politicians, face the law regardless of their statuses.