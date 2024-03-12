Bawumia To Name Running Mate In May – Nana Akomea Hints

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Campaign Vice Chairman for the 2024 Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has revealed that the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will announce his running mate by May.

According to him, currently, the flagbearer of the party has not settled on any candidate yet contrary to some media reports suggesting that certain personalities have been settled on.

On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr Bawumia clinched the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer position, setting the stage for the upcoming December polls.

While Dr Bawumia has yet to officially unveil his running mate for the impending elections, analysts have been busy speculating on potential candidates.

Among those frequently mentioned are the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, and the esteemed clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

Additionally, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful have emerged as notable contenders in the running mate selection process for Dr Bawumia.

However, Nana Akomea reacting to the issue on Peace FM Tuesday, after the announcement of Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramini Mahama, added that Dr. Bawumia is an extremely analytical person and consults broadly on issues, so “he would be taking the views of people he knows and when he is ready when the time comes, he would pick the right man.”

Nana Akomea, further noted that ‘’When you look at the dynamics of the 2024 elections current NPP has majority seats in the Northern Region. We have 16; they have 15. When you look at the trajectory of the presidential votes now, we have about 14 constituencies; they have 17. When you look at where we’ve come from to be the majority in parliamentary seats and the presidential. That was done with Bawumia as a running mate, so today he is a presidential candidate…

He explained that the choice of the running mate is left to the flagbearer, adding that he will consider a lot of factors gender, origin, originality, and personality before naming the one he wants.

-BY Daniel Bampoe