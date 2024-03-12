I Get Death Threats On Social Media – Wendy Shay Reveals

Wendy Shay

Songstress Wendy Shay has revealed that she has been subjected to death threats on social media, leading her to avoid reading her messages on those platforms.

Speaking on Hitz FM on Monday, Wendy Shay discussed the challenges she has faced in the music industry, including criticism and negativity from individuals using fake accounts to bully her online.

“I faced a lot of backlash when I started music. I had death threats and all of that on social media when I came into the industry. You can’t even find them. We traced some of the accounts and realized that most of them were accounts that were created just to bully me,” she disclosed.

The Ghanaian artist disclosed that she stopped responding to messages on social media due to the situation, which unfortunately caused her to miss out on opportunities. Wendy Shay recounted missing a message from music producer Trilla, who wanted to feature her, because she was avoiding her comments section due to the backlash.

“I got a message from Trilla, and at that time it was new, and they wanted to put me on, but I missed it. That’s why we decided that I’m going to have my team members also have logins into my account,” she explained.

Despite the challenges and negativity she has faced, Wendy Shay expressed her determination to focus on her music and her fans. She emphasized her gratitude for the support and love she has received from her loyal followers and teased that she is working on new projects that will impress them.