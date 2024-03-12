‘Yolo’ Star Drogba Struggles With Double Vision

John Bredu Peasah

Actor John Bredu Peasah, famed for his role as Drogba in the popular series “Yolo,” is currently battling a distressing eye condition characterized by double vision in his right eye.

This revelation was confirmed by his sister, Hannah Mensah, on Monday, following John’s announcement on Friday regarding his diagnosis of demyelination, a rare nerve disorder causing vision, movement, and sensation difficulties.

Since disclosing his medical condition, Peasah has been reaching out to the public for financial assistance to cover his mounting medical expenses. In an interview on Hitz FM, his sister provided further insights into his health struggles, revealing that he has been confined to their home since wrapping up his last season on the series.

Describing their weekly routine, Hannah Mensah explained that they regularly visit the hospital for various tests and treatments. Currently, they await the results of a diagnostic test conducted abroad after recent spinal fluid extraction procedures.

Detailing Peasah’s deteriorating health, his sister noted his weakness and dependence on assistance for daily tasks, though he can manage to walk with support.

She issued a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging contributions in any form to aid her brother’s recovery journey.

“We just pray that they have a solution,” she expressed, highlighting the outpouring of support and suggestions received from concerned individuals, including medical professionals. Mensah conveyed gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasizing their hopeful anticipation for a positive outcome for Peasah.