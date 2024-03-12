Mr Ibu To Be Buried In Enugu, Nigeria

The late Mr Ibu

Nigeria media report indicated that the body of popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has arrived in Enugu State where he will be buried.

It arrived on Tuesday and was accompanied by members of his family, including his second son.

The veteran actor died of cardiac arrest at 62, at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after a protracted illness that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

He was diagnosed with diseased blood vessels.

His family had solicited funds from Nigerians, saying the actor “had constant clotting of the blood in his leg [diseased blood vessels] and other health challenges posing a risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.”

Details about his burial are not out yet but it has been confirmed that he will be buried in Enugu, hence the decision to take his body there.