Bawumia Worships With Catholics In Bolga

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia this morning joined worshipers at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bolgatanga to celebrate First Mass.

He urged the congregants to continually pray for Ghana, especially in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic and threats to our national security, and guard against attempts to create disunity amongst us.

There is more that unites than divides us, and I called on adherents of all religious faiths to work together to protect our well-earned and acclaimed peace and unity, the vice president said.