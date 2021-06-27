Gov’t has undertaken projects to improve Ghana’s flood resilience – Minister

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has assured that Government has undertaken several projects to improve Ghana’s resilience to flooding.

He made this known in his address to the media at the Information Ministry in Accra on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

According to him, over the last five years of the Akufo-Addo’s government, an estimated Ghc 450 million has been invested in projects aimed at improving the country’s resilience to flooding.

He said some 19 kilometers of drains have been constructed.

Also, he noted that Government was working with the World Bank for the implementation of the Greater Accra and Integrated Project which will enhance flood resilience in Ghana.

Dredgemaster, he noted, will continue to dredge the Odaw drain.

He bemoaned that the attitudes of some residents was posing challenges to the move to control flooding.

According to him, “We cannot overlook the subculture of dumping refuse in drains is having on the country’s resilience to flood ”

In recent times, he said, Government has realized that areas that were previously known for flooding are now prone to flooding.

But he assured that works were ongoing to reduce the impact of the rains.

He stressed that some works have been done to ensure that the impact of the rain is reduced.

According to him, the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s forecast for June, July and August 2021 has predicted some moderate to heavy thunderstorms, particularly for the middle to northern sectors of the country.

“The Ministry (Works and Housing) has programmed to implement the 2021 National Flood Control Programme to improve our settlement resilience,” he noted.

He added that the ministry was rigorously pursuing the Ministry of Finace for the issuance of the commencement certificate for the implementation process of the National Flood Control Program to commence.

He spoke about coastal projects being undertaken by Government including the Cape Coast Coastal Protection Project, Anomabu Coastal Protection project.

By Melvin Tarlue